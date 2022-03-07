UrduPoint.com

Three Officials Suspended Over Wood Theft

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Health department suspended three officials of a rural health centre over allegations of wood theft from the centre here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Health department suspended three officials of a rural health centre over allegations of wood theft from the centre here on Monday.

Taking action on the reports of wood theft from rural health centre Chak No 131/15-L, Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu Ramiz Zaffar directed Deputy District Health Officer Dr Usman Zia to report the incident to senior officers of the department for inquiry into the matter.

The district health officer suspended three officials including peon of the rural health centre Waheed Ahmed, ward cleaner Haq Nawaz and guard Allah Dad.

The district health officer has also ordered inquiry into the matter and said that the officials would remain suspended till final findings of the inquiry report adding that strict action would be taken against them if found guilty in the report.

