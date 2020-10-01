Three one wheelers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :City police on Thursday arrested three motorcyclists for resorting to stunts and one-wheeling in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station.

The wheelers showing reckless driving were identified as Ihtasham, Azhar and Murad.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Syed Ali Akbar said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

Meanwhile, One wheeling going unnoticed on various roads of the city, mostly teenagers, continued to perform dangerous stunts and driving their motorcycles on one wheel on roads of the city.

The one-wheelers were seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near AyubPark, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.

The cases have been registered against them.