Three operatives of banned outfit held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A special operation team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during an intelligence based operation arrested three operatives of a banned outfit and recovered huge cache of arms from their custody.

According to police spokesman, the three accused were wanted to police in various crimes of serious nature including extortion and terrorism.

The CTD team acting on a tip-off blocked the roads entering Peshawar city from district Khyber and arrested the accused after an encounter.

The terrorists were identified as Mohammad Ijaz, Wasal Khan and Mohsin Khan, residents of Koki Khel, Jamrud.

The CTD teams recovered six hand-grenade, one SMG with 22 cartridges of 7.62 bore, spare magazine, one pistol of 9-mm with two cartridges, one pistol of 30-bore with four cartridges and three mobile phones.

The accused were shifted to CTD police station where investigation was started for the arrest of other criminals.