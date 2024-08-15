Open Menu

Three Other Retired Officers In Custody In Connection With Gen Retired Faiz Hameed's Case: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2024 | 03:06 PM

Three other retired officers in custody in connection with Gen retired Faiz Hameed's case: ISPR

The military’s media wing says the officers are being held for allegedly violating military discipline

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Three retired military officers are in the custody as part of an investigation in a case related Lieutenant General (R) Faiz Hameed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said that the officers are being held for allegedly violating military discipline.

It said that The investigation into their conduct is underway.

According to the ISPR, the retired officers and their associates are accused of collaborating with politically motivated individuals to incite instability. The authorities are continuing their probe into the extent of their involvement and activities.

