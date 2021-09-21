UrduPoint.com

Three Out Of Four Fire Victims Passes Away In Hospital

Three of the four family members who were injured in a short-circuit sparked fire incident on September 17 in a locality in Hyderabad passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 )

According to the police and family sources, the dead bodies of the deceased including Ahmed Ali Abbassi, his mother 70 years old Sheharbano and wife Shaheen, have been shifted to their native village in Tando Allahyar district for the burial rites.

The couple's daughter, Aqsa, is still under treatment in a private hospital in Karachi.

The family sources informed that the young girl was also in a critical condition.

The incident had happened in Kacha Qila area of Hyderabad.

