Three outlaws arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug peddlers in the district, the team of Bhalwal police station headed by SHO Ifftikhar Ahmed conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested three criminals and recovered 1.

260 Kg hashish and 2 Pistols 30 bore from them.

They were identified as-Muhammad Kashif,Muhammad Atif and Muhammad Pervaiz.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.