Three outlaws arrested:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :District police arrested three accused and recovered narcotics,looted items and weapons from their possession here on Wednesday.

Police said a team of Atta Shaheed police stations raided and netted Usman and Zafar, besides recovering 1.

276 kg hashish and a pistol 30 bore.

Bhagtanwala police apprehended an accused Majid and recovered stolen items worth of Rs 190,000 from him.

The accused was wanted by police in various cases of robbery,dacoity etc.

Further investigation was underway.