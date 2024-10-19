Three outlaws arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Police arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered hashish and weapons from them, here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Naveed, Shabee and Kamran and recovered 1.3-kg hashish and two Kalashnikovs from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.