Three Outlaws Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Police arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered hashish and weapons from them, here on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Naveed, Shabee and Kamran and recovered 1.3-kg hashish and two Kalashnikovs from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
