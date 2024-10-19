Open Menu

Three Outlaws Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Three outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Police arrested three alleged drug-pushers and recovered hashish and weapons from them, here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Naveed, Shabee and Kamran and recovered 1.3-kg hashish and two Kalashnikovs from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

55 seconds ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

2 hours ago
 SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

2 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

2 hours ago
realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

3 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

3 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

3 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan