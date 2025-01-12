Three outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three criminals including a proclaimed offender and recovered weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, Jhawarian police conducted a raid in the area of its jurisdiction and arrested three outlaws identified as Abdul Gulzar,Saqib and Gulzar and recovered a gun 12 bore and a pistol 30 bore from them.

Cases were registered against the outlaws.