Three outlaws arrested : 4 kg drugs recovered

Dera police arrested three outlaws during the operation against criminal elements in the limits of City police station on Saturday

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, City police Station SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, while carrying out operations against drug dealers and criminals, seized 408 grams of heroin, 371 grams of ice and 01 pistol 30-bore from the possession of Muhammad Asad son of Naeem Baloch resident of Musa Town, and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Similarly, 3260 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Daniyal son of Kaleemullah resident of Musa town. Meanwhile, Arif son of Khan Mohammad resident of Paharpur was arrested and police recovered a pistol of 30 bore with ammunition. The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.