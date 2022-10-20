UrduPoint.com

Three Outlaws Arrested; Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 07:38 PM

The police on Thursday arrested three accused after recovering illegal weapons from their possession

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday arrested three accused after recovering illegal weapons from their possession.

The Bandkorai police recovered a 30-bore pistol and 16 cartridges from accused Ikramullah son of Shah Zarkhan Miyani of Thatta Balochan near Girsal Bungalow.

In another operation, a 30-bore pistol and five cartridges were recovered from accused Sajid Ali, son of Ramzan, resident of Syed Aliyan.

The University Police, during search operation at Aara Chowk recovered 20 cartridges from accused Shamal Khan, son of Hasan Khan, resident of Tank district.

