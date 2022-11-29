UrduPoint.com

Three Outlaws Arrested; Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Dera police during a successful operations against illegal weapons, arrested three accused, recovered three 30 bore pistols and 74 cartridges, separate cases registered against the accused persons.

According to the details, Gomal University police stopped the suspicious suspects during patrolling in Shala Sharif and Roda for the purpose of search.

In the said operations, one 30-bore pistol containing 23 cartridges was recovered from the accused Ataullah resident of Shala Sharif.

In another operation, Yusuf resident of Roda area was arrested and one 30-bore pistol with 26 cartridges were recovered from him.

While in Kachha road village Jalwala accused Akram was arrested and 30-bore pistol with 25 cartridges recovered from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the three accused.

