Three Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 06:19 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested three notorious criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during separate raids conducted in the city during last 24 hours.
According to police sources, police ensuring all possible measures to provide sense of security to masses by launching comprehensive action against criminals under the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar of making the province crime free.
In this regard, the Gulgasht police arrested Shahzaib s/o Abdul Rasheed and recovered over one kilogram Hashish and weapons from his possession.
The arrested criminal was wanted to police in different cases of drug peddling and other offenses, police sources said.
Meanwhile, Shah Shams police apprehended Muhammad Ahtesham and Muhammad Rizwan besides recovering 27 litre liquor and weapons during a special raid conducted here on Wednesday.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.
