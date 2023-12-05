Three outlaws arrested in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Dera police arrested three outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered heroin from their possession in the limits of the City police station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO City police station Arslan Khan Gandapur with the police team while taking action against the criminal elements arrested Zubair son of Elahi Bakhsh resident of Garhi Saduzai and recovered 297 grams of heroin from his possession.

Similarly, drug peddler Abdul Waris son of Habibullah was arrested and 244 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, another accused Muhammad Afaq son of Muhammad Afzal resident of Mohalla Ship Shah, who wanted to local police in a theft case was arrested as per the rules.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.