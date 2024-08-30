Three Outlaws Arrested In DIKhan
August 30, 2024
Dera police during the search and strike operation arrested three outlaws, recovered weapon and ice from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station here on Friday
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the police team under the supervision of SDPO Paniala Imranullah Khattak led by SHO Malik Javed Khan conducted a search and strike operation in various villages.
During the raid the police team arrested the accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Muhammad Khurasan and recovered gun with six cartridges and 123 grams of ice from his possession.
Similarly, in another action police arrested Irfanullah son of Abdul Kareem resident of Paniyala and recovered 139 grams of ice from his possession.
Meanwhile, police arrested another accused Aziz Ullah son of Sher Bahadur and recovered one Kalashnikov and 20 cartridges from his possession.
Police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started investigations.
