Open Menu

Three Outlaws Arrested In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Three outlaws arrested in DIKhan

Dera police during the search and strike operation arrested three outlaws, recovered weapon and ice from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station here on Friday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Dera police during the search and strike operation arrested three outlaws, recovered weapon and ice from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the police team under the supervision of SDPO Paniala Imranullah Khattak led by SHO Malik Javed Khan conducted a search and strike operation in various villages.

During the raid the police team arrested the accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Muhammad Khurasan and recovered gun with six cartridges and 123 grams of ice from his possession.

Similarly, in another action police arrested Irfanullah son of Abdul Kareem resident of Paniyala and recovered 139 grams of ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, police arrested another accused Aziz Ullah son of Sher Bahadur and recovered one Kalashnikov and 20 cartridges from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Nasir From Weapon

Recent Stories

Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reser ..

Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..

6 minutes ago
 Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana ..

Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light

20 minutes ago
 107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed ..

107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day

9 minutes ago
 Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

9 minutes ago
 KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of s ..

KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region

9 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi gri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of fami ..

9 minutes ago
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM ..

Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction

9 minutes ago
 River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its cre ..

River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..

27 minutes ago
 Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply s ..

Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus i ..

PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advance ..

Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..

1 hour ago
 The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immi ..

The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan