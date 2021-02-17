Three outlaws arrested in sargodha

The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) here on Wednesday

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas and arrested outlaws including Muhammad Muhammad Imtiaz, Muhammad Farooq and Ghulam Abbas wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc. Further investigation was underway.