Three Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:24 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) -:The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) here on Wednesday.
Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas and arrested outlaws including Muhammad Muhammad Imtiaz, Muhammad Farooq and Ghulam Abbas wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc. Further investigation was underway.