Three outlaws arrested; narcotics, ATM cards recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Friday claimed to have arrested two drug dealers and a fraudulent and recovered narcotics, ATM cards and money from them.

According to police spokesman, the Daraban police have foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered six kilograms hashish and 1.5 kilogram Ice drug from a car here at Daraban check post.

A police team led by Incharge Daraban Check post, under the supervision of Kulachi DSP Asif Mehmood Khan and Daraban Police station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, took action against the drugs smuggling at Daraban check post on Zhob-Dera road.

The police team stopped a Mehran car coming from Quetta for checking.

During the checking of car, the police recovered six kilograms hashish and 1.

5 kilograms Ice drug from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The car driver who told his name Qudrat Ullah son of Abdul Raheem resident of Quetta. A case has also been registered against the detainee driver.

The Paharpur Police, during security of polio teams, arrested accused drug dealer namely Muhammad Farooq son of Ghulam Qasim resident of Hafizabad and recovered 1125 grams hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Paroa Police arrested an accused fraudulent Muhammad Arif son of Sohnra Khan resident of Nobel Town near Eidgah. The police also recovered 12 ATM cards and the deceived money Rs 10,000 from his possession.