Three Outlaws Booked For Lifting Sand From State Land

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Three outlaws booked for lifting sand from state land

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration got case registered against three alleged outlaws for lifting sand from state land, in limits of Qadirpur Raan police station.

According to official sources, local people informed Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak about theft of sand from state land.

DC Khattak took notice and ordered Assistant Commissioner Aabghenay Khan to visit the site.

The Assistant Commissioner visited the site and found that sand worth millions of rupees was being lifted and sold. After AC's direction, Qadirpur Raan police registered the case against three alleged outlaws namely Munawar Gujjar, Nazeer Gujjar and Shah Nawaz. The police is conducting raids to arrest the outlaws.

