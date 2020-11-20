UrduPoint.com
Three Outlaws Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police, in different raids arrested three accused on illegal gas re-filling and aerial firing besides seized cylinder and filling instruments from their possessions.

A Police spokesman informed that a Police team under the supervision of SHO, Waris Khan Police station conducted different raids and arrested two accused namely Adil Shouket and Naik Muhammad on the charges of gas refilling illegally.

Ratta Amral Police nabbed Nasir Khan for indiscriminate aerial firing in a marriage ceremony.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them.

