Three outlaws held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :District police arrested three suspects involved in dacoities and recovered cash worth lakhs of rupees, as well as stolen/snatched motorcycles, rickshaw, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

According to police, Sialkot City Circle police team, by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology traced three accused involved in dacoities and robbery.

The police arrested accused Umer Iqbal, Akbar Ali and Adnan.

During interrogation two motorcycles,a rickshaw, 4 mobile phones, Rs. 74,000 and weapons were recovered from the accused.

The accused admitted to have committed dozens of dacoities and robberies in Sialkot district. Further investigation was underway, said police.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran announced certificates of appreciation and cash prizes for the concerned police team.