FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three outlaws and recovered weapons here.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the hideout of the outlaws in the area of Baidian and arrested Mustafa, Faisal and Naeem.

Police recovered weapons, cell phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.