Three Outlaws Held

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Three outlaws held

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash and other valuables from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Bombanwala police raided the hideouts of Zoobi gang and arrested its three gangsters including a ring leader and recovered Rs 111,000 in cash, a car, four motorcycles, three sheep, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 16 different cases of dacoity and robbery.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

