Three Outlaws Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM
D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession during different actions in the limits of Paharpur police station.
According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani had ordered all the SHOs to intensify their crackdown against anti-social elements.
Following the orders, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah arrested accused Muhammad Rizwan son of Ghulam Rabbani resident of Kala Goth and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with nine cartridges from him.
In another action, the Pahrpur police arrested accused Ghulam Shabbir son of Wazir Shah resident of Wandha Bojrah and recovered a 30-bore single shot along with nine cartridges.
The police started a further investigation after the registration of cases against both accused.