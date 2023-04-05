Three outlaws held; arms, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession during different actions in the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani had ordered all the SHOs to intensify their crackdown against anti-social elements.

Following the orders, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah arrested accused Muhammad Rizwan son of Ghulam Rabbani resident of Kala Goth and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with nine cartridges from him.

In another action, the Pahrpur police arrested accused Ghulam Shabbir son of Wazir Shah resident of Wandha Bojrah and recovered a 30-bore single shot along with nine cartridges.

The police started a further investigation after the registration of cases against both accused.