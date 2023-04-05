Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Three Outlaws Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Three outlaws held; arms, drugs recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession during different actions in the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani had ordered all the SHOs to intensify their crackdown against anti-social elements.

Following the orders, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah arrested accused Muhammad Rizwan son of Ghulam Rabbani resident of Kala Goth and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with nine cartridges from him.

In another action, the Pahrpur police arrested accused Ghulam Shabbir son of Wazir Shah resident of Wandha Bojrah and recovered a 30-bore single shot along with nine cartridges.

The police started a further investigation after the registration of cases against both accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

2 minutes ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

7 minutes ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

2 hours ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.