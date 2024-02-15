Open Menu

Three Outlaws Held For Allegedly Shooting Police Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) arrested three outlaws on Thursday who were allegedly involved in a shooting incident involving a Dolphin police official in Sector E-11 Islamabad.

An ICP public relations officer said that Islamabad Capital Police's Dolphin Squad personnel came under gunfire in Sector E-11. 

During the incident, one police officer sustained injuries and was promptly shifted to the hospital for immediate medical assistance, a public relations officer said.

 

He said that the Dolphin Squad received information of gunfire in Sector E-11 and rushed to the spot. Upon seeing the police, the accused opened gunfire on Dolphin personnel from a vehicle, injuring one police officer.

 

While the accused managed to flee from the scene, a case had been registered at Shalimar Police Station, and Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, had issued directives to senior police officers for the swift apprehension of the accused.

 

The special police teams had been formed to investigate and ensure the arrest of the accused involved. The police team used technical and human resources to trace the vehicle and arrest three people involved in it.

Further investigation was underway. 

 

The citizens were requested to report any suspicious person or activity on the "Pucar-15" or "ICT-15” app.

