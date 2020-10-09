Three outlaws held for gas refilling illegally, driving recklessly

The City police in its ongoing crackdown against outlaws netted three accused for gas re-filling illegally and driving motorbikes recklessly, informed a Police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The City police in its ongoing crackdown against outlaws netted three accused for gas re-filling illegally and driving motorbikes recklessly, informed a Police spokesman on Friday.

According to details, a Police team under the supervision of SHO, Westridge Police Station conducted a raid and nabbed Qaiser Zaman on the charges of gas re-filling illegally and seized gas filling instruments, cylinders from his custody.

Meanwhile, Jatli PS apprehended Atif Mehmood while Kallar Saydian Police nabbed Qaiser Abbas for driving motorbikes recklessly.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.