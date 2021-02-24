UrduPoint.com
Three Outlaws Held For Selling Fake Fertilizers In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

City Police Shujabad booked three shopkeepers for selling substandard fertilizers after an application by officials of Agriculture Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Shujabad booked three shopkeepers for selling substandard fertilizers after an application by officials of Agriculture Department.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the officials of Agriculture Department raided at Al-Badar Spray Centre and Imperial Crop Sciences.

They took samples of fertilizers. The samples proved unfit when examined at Labs of Multan and Lahore.

The city police registered cases against three alleged outlaws namely Majid Iqbal, Imran Sharif and Riaz Ahmed, after application from agriculture department staffers, official sources said.

