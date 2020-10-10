Three outlaws held for selling petrol, gas refilling illegally

The police here on Saturday in ongoing crackdown against illegal gas re-filling points and selling petrol illegally conducted various raids and managed to arrest three culprits and seized petrol, cylinders and gas filling instruments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The police here on Saturday in ongoing crackdown against illegal gas re-filling points and selling petrol illegally conducted various raids and managed to arrest three culprits and seized petrol, cylinders and gas filling instruments.

Police spokesman informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Westridge Police Station conducted a raid and nabbed Muhammad Ali and and RA Bazar PS held Muhammad Bilal on the charges of gas re-filling illegally and seized gas filling instruments, Cylinders from their custody.

In another operation, Naseerabad police apprehended Muhammad Bilal and recovered 20 liter of petrol from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.