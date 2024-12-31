Three Outlaws Held; Illegal Arms, Ammunition Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The district police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended three outlaws recovering illegal arms and ammunition from their possession here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station.
According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has directed all the police stations to make all out efforts for eradication of crimes from the society.
Following these directives, a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Ali Hamza along with SHO Kazim Hussain conducted a search and strike operation in different localities.
During the operation, the police arrested accused Muhammad Aslam son of Raza Muhammad Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with six cartridges from his possession.
Accused Muhammad Hayat son of Muhammad Sultan was arrested with recovery of a Kalashnikov along with nine cartridges and Muhammad Ramzan son of Muhammad Hayyat was arrested with a single shot rifle along with 25 cartridges from him.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman
EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan2 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws held; illegal arms, ammunition recovered3 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters8 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night19 minutes ago
-
Woman held in fake degree case22 minutes ago
-
Plan to convert UoP on solar energy finalized22 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life, other injured in Swabi22 minutes ago
-
Karachi police chief orders strict measures to curb aerial firing on New Year’s eve22 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan revises fees for tourism & forestry sectors23 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison30 minutes ago
-
PHP issues security plan for effective patrolling on new year night32 minutes ago
-
PM’s economic reforms package to boost growth, attract investment: Dr Tariq Fazal32 minutes ago