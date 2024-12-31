Open Menu

Three Outlaws Held; Illegal Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The district police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended three outlaws recovering illegal arms and ammunition from their possession here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has directed all the police stations to make all out efforts for eradication of crimes from the society.

Following these directives, a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Ali Hamza along with SHO Kazim Hussain conducted a search and strike operation in different localities.

During the operation, the police arrested accused Muhammad Aslam son of Raza Muhammad Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with six cartridges from his possession.

Accused Muhammad Hayat son of Muhammad Sultan was arrested with recovery of a Kalashnikov along with nine cartridges and Muhammad Ramzan son of Muhammad Hayyat was arrested with a single shot rifle along with 25 cartridges from him.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

