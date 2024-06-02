Open Menu

Three Outlaws Held; Illegal Arms, Stolen Bike Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Three outlaws held; illegal arms, stolen bike recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The district police have arrested three outlaws recovering illegal arms and a stolen motorcycle from their possession in different actions taken during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements across the district on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the indiscriminate actions were continued against criminal elements across the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

As part of such actions, a team of Dera Town police Station led by acting SHO Gulsher Khan arrested two accused named Iqbal Khan son of Muhammad Saeed and Muhammad Yasin son of Muhammad Bakhsh.

The police also recovered a 12-bore repeater along with 9 cartridges and a Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges. The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, a team of Bandkorai police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Safdar Khan traced a theft case and arrested accused Hidayat Ullah son of Obaid Ullah recovering a stolen bike bearing number (MNT-5759). The aforesaid motorcycle was stolen from the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Nasir Circle Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

17 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

17 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

17 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

17 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

17 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

17 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

17 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

17 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

17 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan