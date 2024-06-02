Three Outlaws Held; Illegal Arms, Stolen Bike Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The district police have arrested three outlaws recovering illegal arms and a stolen motorcycle from their possession in different actions taken during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements across the district on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, the indiscriminate actions were continued against criminal elements across the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
As part of such actions, a team of Dera Town police Station led by acting SHO Gulsher Khan arrested two accused named Iqbal Khan son of Muhammad Saeed and Muhammad Yasin son of Muhammad Bakhsh.
The police also recovered a 12-bore repeater along with 9 cartridges and a Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges. The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
Meanwhile, a team of Bandkorai police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Safdar Khan traced a theft case and arrested accused Hidayat Ullah son of Obaid Ullah recovering a stolen bike bearing number (MNT-5759). The aforesaid motorcycle was stolen from the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.
