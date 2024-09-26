Three Outlaws Held; Illegal Weapon, Stolen Items, Drugs Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The district police on Thursday arrested three outlaws and recovered stolen items, illegal weapons and drugs from their possession here in the limits of Dera Town police station.
According to police spokesman, a team of Dera Town police station led by ASP Suburbs Muhammad Aleem Khan along with SHO Aman Ullah Khan arrested accused Hasti Khan son of Saleem Khan and recovered a stolen Laptop and Rs 10,000 against a stolen mobile phone from his possession.
The accused was wanted to police in different dacoity and theft cases.
The same police also arrested accused Azizur Rehman alias GT son of Ghulam Farid recovering a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from him.
Similarly, another accused Muhammad Ali son of Muhammad Akram was arrested with a recovery of 270 grams of hashish and 104 grams of heroin from him.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
APP/akt
