Three outlaws held in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in crime cases in separate raids at Dera Allah-Yar area of Jaffarabad and Mastung districts area of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to police spokesman,acting on a tip off, a police team conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended an a proclaim offender Shehzad Lodra along with arm.

A spokesman said arrested accused was involved in murder cases in the area.

Another alleged accused Zafar Ali was detained in second raid involved robbery cases at Dera Allah-Yar area.They were being interrogated.

Meanwhile, Levies Force has arrested absconder at Khada-kocha area of Mastung district during raid.

Levies officials told that an arrested accused Naseer Ahmed was involved in crime cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.