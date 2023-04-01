Three outlaws held; narcotics, stolen items recovered in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three suspects and recovered drugs and stolen items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by its SHO Sabir Husain Baloch conducted different operations following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The police arrested accused Zahid Iqbal son of Faiz Muhammad resident of Mohallah Alam Sher, recovering 130-gram heroin and 115-gram Ice drug from his possession. In another action, the Cantt police arrested accused Aman Ullah son of Saif Ullah resident of Basti Kanchkanwali and recovered 245-gram heroin from him.

Another accused Inayat Shah son of Ghulam Jafer resident of Chah Syed Munawar was arrested in a theft case and stolen goods were recovered from him.

The arrested accused were sent behind bars after the registration of cases against them.