Three outlaws held, snatched bike and valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company and Margallah police have arrested three criminals who were allegedly involved in various street crimes and recovered snatched motorbike, laptops and valuables from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Friday that,a team headed by SHO Karachi Company Sub-inspector Fazal-Khaliq arrested two wanted member of criminals' gang identified as Suleman, Aamir Iqbal and recovered snatched motorbike and valuable from their possession.

During the initial interrogation, they confessed to be involved in several dacoity incidents in various areas of the city along with his other accomplices. Further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, a police team under supervision of SHO Margalla Police Station Inspector Asjad Mehmood arrested wanted member of criminals' gang identified as Akram and recovered stolen laptops from him.