Three outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested three outlaws including two thieves recovering stolen goods and drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Paharpur police led by SHO Atta Ullah Khan under the supervision of SDPO Paharpur circle Kashif Sattar taking action against the anti-social elements arrested two thieves namely Shehzad son of Muhammad Ashraf resident of Laarr and accused Shakir son of Sooba Khan resident of Bagwani North.

The police also recovered two solar plates, one electric battery and 30 liter Diesel in a plastic cane from their possession.

In another action against drug dealers, the Paharpur police arrested accused Muhammad Khalid son of Ahmad Hussain resident of Beli-wala recovering 990 gram hashish and 50 gram Ice drug from his possession.