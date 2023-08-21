Open Menu

Three Outlaws Held, Stolen Items, Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Three outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested three outlaws including two thieves recovering stolen goods and drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Paharpur police led by SHO Atta Ullah Khan under the supervision of SDPO Paharpur circle Kashif Sattar taking action against the anti-social elements arrested two thieves namely Shehzad son of Muhammad Ashraf resident of Laarr and accused Shakir son of Sooba Khan resident of Bagwani North.

The police also recovered two solar plates, one electric battery and 30 liter Diesel in a plastic cane from their possession.

In another action against drug dealers, the Paharpur police arrested accused Muhammad Khalid son of Ahmad Hussain resident of Beli-wala recovering 990 gram hashish and 50 gram Ice drug from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Circle From

Recent Stories

du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

Du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

6 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when back ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when backed with funding, support

2 hours ago
 ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

2 hours ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

3 hours ago
Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

3 hours ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

3 hours ago
 Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

4 hours ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

4 hours ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

5 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan