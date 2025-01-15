Three Outlaws Held, Stolen Items Recovered In Tank
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The Tank police on Wednesday arrested three outlaws and recovered stolen items from their possession here in the limits of City police station.
According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Basharat Khan along with SHO Mudassir Hayyat Khan arrested three outlaws namely Maqbool son of Sabir, Kashif son of Munawar and Jahanzeb son of Mumtaz Siyal.
The police recovered a stolen mobile phone and bundle of electric wires.
The police also registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
