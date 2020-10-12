UrduPoint.com
Three Outlaws Held With Illegal Arms

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Three outlaws held with illegal arms

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police managed to arrest three alleged outlaws and recovered three illegal pistols from their possession.

According to SHO Seetpur Zahid Mahmood Leghari, after suspicion, a police team raided and arrested three alleged outlaws namely Makki, Kalu and Abdus Sattar.

The team also recovered three illegal pistols from their possession.

The outlaws were put behind the bar after registration of case against them.

