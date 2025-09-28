Open Menu

Three Outlaws Injured As Accomplices Open Fire On Police Van In Hassanabdal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Three outlaws injured as accomplices open fire on police van in Hassanabdal

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Three outlaws were injured when their accomplices opened fire on a team of CCD transporting them after recovery proceedings in Hassanabdal on Sunday.

Police identified the injured suspects as Amjad Ali and Gul Nabi, sons of Lajbar Khan of Mardan, currently residing in Hassanabdal, and Waris Khan, son of Reza Khan, an Afghan national living in Tarnol, Islamabad.

The three had been arrested earlier and were on physical remand for recovery of looted goods.

According to police, two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted the CCD team near Hassanabdal Saddar Police Station and opened indiscriminate fire. The suspects under custody sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Civil Hospital Hassanabdal, while the assailants managed to escape towards GT Road.

The CCD Attock has launched a manhunt to track down the attackers.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final tod ..

India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi cha ..

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..

10 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

11 minutes ago
 OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Ch ..

OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza

25 minutes ago
 UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investm ..

UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman

26 minutes ago
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Counc ..

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..

1 hour ago
 President offers condolences on passing of Salem I ..

President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

2 hours ago
 Museum of Future launches Master Class series with ..

Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in Oct ..

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

4 hours ago
 UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan