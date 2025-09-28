Three Outlaws Injured As Accomplices Open Fire On Police Van In Hassanabdal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Three outlaws were injured when their accomplices opened fire on a team of CCD transporting them after recovery proceedings in Hassanabdal on Sunday.
Police identified the injured suspects as Amjad Ali and Gul Nabi, sons of Lajbar Khan of Mardan, currently residing in Hassanabdal, and Waris Khan, son of Reza Khan, an Afghan national living in Tarnol, Islamabad.
The three had been arrested earlier and were on physical remand for recovery of looted goods.
According to police, two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted the CCD team near Hassanabdal Saddar Police Station and opened indiscriminate fire. The suspects under custody sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Civil Hospital Hassanabdal, while the assailants managed to escape towards GT Road.
The CCD Attock has launched a manhunt to track down the attackers.
APP/ajq/378
