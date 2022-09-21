UrduPoint.com

Three Outlaws Wanted In Theft, Dacoity Cases Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Three outlaws wanted in theft, dacoity cases arrested

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in theft, dacoity cases, recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during ongoing operation against anti-social elements.

According to a police spokesman, the district police have launched a crackdown at various parts of the district in line with directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed against anti-social elements to purge the area from criminal activities.

He said that Dadiwala police station, after receiving information about the presence of outlaws in Abbasa Khattak area, constituted a police party led by Station House Officer(SHO) Naeem Khan.

The police party conducted raid on hide outs of criminals and arrested Muhammad Jamil alias Gul, Muhammad Rahim and Azizullah. The police recovered a pistol and ammunition from possession of Azizullah

