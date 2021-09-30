UrduPoint.com

Three PAF Officers Promoted To Rank Of Air Marshal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Three PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Marshal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The government promoted three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air officers to the rank of Air Marshal on Thursday.

The promoted Air Officers included Air Marshal Chaudhary Ahsan Rafiq, Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri and Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan, said a PAF media release.

Air Marshal Chaudhary Ahsan Rafiq was commissioned in general duty pilot or GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his career, he has commanded JF-17 Test and Evaluation Squadron, an Operational Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base.

He has also served as Commander Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a graduate of National Defence University. Presently, he is serving as Chief Project Director JF-17 at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989.

During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Director General (Projects) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties as Air Attaché in Washington DC, USA. He is a graduate of National Defence University. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his career, he has commanded an Engineering Wing and served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Aircraft Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also served as Managing Director Aircraft Rebuild Factory, Kamra. He is a graduate of National Defence University. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

