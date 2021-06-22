Three PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The government has promoted three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

The promoted Air officers included Air Vice Marshal Imran Saif, Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui and Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal, said a Pakistan Navy media release received here.

Air Vice Marshal Imran Saif was commissioned in Air Defence Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1990. During his career, he has commanded an air defence squadron and an operational wing. He has also served as Sector Commander, South Sector and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui was commissioned in general duty pilot or GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1991.

During his career, he commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an air base. He has also served as Deputy Commandant Air War College Institute, Faisal. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1991. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, Combat Commanders' school and an operational air base. He has also served as Deputy Chief Project Director (Ops) of JF-17 Project at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).