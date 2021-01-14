Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan has also embraced shahadat while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation at LoC.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Three Pak Army soldiers were martyred during oprations against terrorists in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relation said on Thursday.

In a statement, ISPR said that Pakistan army conducted two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on hideouts of terrorists in North Waziristan.

The security forces killed two terrorists including an IED expert in the operation. However, three soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom. The soldiers who were martyred include Sepoy Azaib Ahmed who was the resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul islam, resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, the resident of District Orakzai.

On the eastern borders, Pakistani solider embraced martyrdom when Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa sector.

Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, the resident of Gujar Khan, embraced martyrdom while defending the mother land at LoC.

