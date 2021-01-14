UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Pak Army Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In North Waziristan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:57 PM

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan

ISPR says Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan has also embraced shahadat while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation at LoC.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Three Pak Army soldiers were martyred during oprations against terrorists in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relation said on Thursday.

In a statement, ISPR said that Pakistan army conducted two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on hideouts of terrorists in North Waziristan.

The security forces killed two terrorists including an IED expert in the operation. However, three soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom. The soldiers who were martyred include Sepoy Azaib Ahmed who was the resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul islam, resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, the resident of District Orakzai.

On the eastern borders, Pakistani solider embraced martyrdom when Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa sector.

Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, the resident of Gujar Khan, embraced martyrdom while defending the mother land at LoC.

“In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan embraced shahadat while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation,” the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Bannu North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Karak Gujar Khan Nabeel

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes daily flights to Doha

16 minutes ago

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

23 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

28 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

34 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

46 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.