Three Pakistani Students Excel In University Of London BBA Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
Three Pakistani students have achieved a significant milestone by securing the highest global marks in five subjects of the University of London’s Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Three Pakistani students have achieved a significant milestone by securing the highest global marks in five subjects of the University of London’s Bachelor of business Administration (BBA) programme.
According to the details, Urooba Ishtiaq excelled in Employability and Human Resource Management, Operations Management and Marketing Strategy, and The Global Economy and Multinational Enterprise.
Similarly, Momina Sajid achieved top marks in Consumer Behaviour and Global Marketing, while Syed Aarij Asad stood out in International Business and Accounting.
These three students were from Beaconhouse International College and their achievements not only showcase the academic excellence fostered at Beaconhouse International College but also highlight Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global academic landscape.
Pursuing a globally recognised degree, these students have set a shining example for their peers.
This accomplishment is a moment of pride for the students, their teachers, institution, and the nation as a whole.
Recent Stories
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects
Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,S ..
CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, directs execution of plan to improve ..
Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not allowed: Dar18 seconds ago
-
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers20 seconds ago
-
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari21 seconds ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights23 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO24 seconds ago
-
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told1 minute ago
-
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects7 minutes ago
-
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,Senate told1 minute ago
-
CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, directs execution of plan to improve services1 minute ago
-
Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies15 minutes ago
-
6 held for gambling on cock fight in Attock15 minutes ago
-
National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) visits UoS for accreditation review15 minutes ago