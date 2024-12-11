Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

Three Pakistani students have achieved a significant milestone by securing the highest global marks in five subjects of the University of London’s Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024)

According to the details, Urooba Ishtiaq excelled in Employability and Human Resource Management, Operations Management and Marketing Strategy, and The Global Economy and Multinational Enterprise.

Similarly, Momina Sajid achieved top marks in Consumer Behaviour and Global Marketing, while Syed Aarij Asad stood out in International Business and Accounting.

These three students were from Beaconhouse International College and their achievements not only showcase the academic excellence fostered at Beaconhouse International College but also highlight Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global academic landscape.

Pursuing a globally recognised degree, these students have set a shining example for their peers.

This accomplishment is a moment of pride for the students, their teachers, institution, and the nation as a whole.