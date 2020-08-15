Three Pakistanis killed Alberta waterfall identified as parents of three and their nephew

(@fidahassanain)

Police say Partab and Sonam Oad died when they tried to save their nephew who swept away under waterfall in Alberta.

TORONTO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Three people including husband, wife and their nephew drowned in Crescent Falls in West-Central Alberta, the reports said here on Saturday.

The victims identified as Partab Oad, his wife Sonam and their nephew Anoop Oad were Pakistani citizens who had been living in Alberta for last eight years.

Partab and Sonam survived by three children.

Pakistan-Canada Association of Edmonton (PCAE) expressed sorrow over the death of all three members of a family. The association established ‘GoFundMe’ page to support the family.

Partab Rai Oad and his wife Venijhar (Sonam)Oad both were 38 years old while Anoop Kumar Oad was 25 years old who was an exchange student at Alberta University.

“They were highly educated people,” said a Pakistani man close to the family, adding that Partab and his wife both were doctors and the young guy was studying Engineering in Canada.

According to police, Anoop Oad swept under waterfall west of Nordegg when the couple tried to save him but they also swept under the waterfall.

“First their nephew Anoop fell under the waterfall and Partab Rai Oad tried to save his life but he also swept away and then Sonam jumped into the water but she was also taken,” said the police.

The family was based in Edmonton but had a lot of extended family in Calgary. The Canadian citizens had been living in Alberta for about eight years.

“We are in shock after this tragic incident,” said a member of the local community, adding that three members of a single family lost their lives.