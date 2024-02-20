Open Menu

Three Panels Contest For Hyderabad Gymkhana's Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Three Panels Contest for Hyderabad Gymkhana's Elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad Gymkhana's annual elections are set to take place on February 24, 2024. Preparations have reached their peak as three panels have emerged to contest for victory this year.

According to details, the annual elections of Hyderabad Gymkhana will be held on February 24, 2024 under the supervision of Convener of the Election Committee, Major (Retired) Omar Farooq. Three groups, namely Progresso, Democrats, and Javed Junejo Panel, are in the fray. The preparations for the election are underway with great enthusiasm.

From the Democratic group, Dr. Agha Taj is the presidential candidate, while Tariq Bajari is in the field for the honorary secretary position.

From the Javed Junejo Panel, the presidential hopeful is Farhat Kamal, with Engr. Shahid Parvez Memon contending for the honorary secretary post.

As for the Progressive Panel, Dr. Shams Sheikh is running for the presidential position, and Dr. Hadi Bux Jatoi is contesting for the honorary secretary position.

All three panels are actively engaged in garnering support from the maximum number of voters. On the day of the election, the voting process will continue from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is pertinent to mention that Hyderabad Gymkhana has a total of 8371 registered permanent members.

Related Topics

Election Hyderabad Jatoi February Democrats Post From P

Recent Stories

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, ..

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families

10 minutes ago
 vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the Al ..

Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!

19 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with ..

Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..

24 minutes ago
 Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be o ..

Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal

37 minutes ago
 Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota i ..

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

1 hour ago
 IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification chall ..

IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC

2 hours ago
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

3 hours ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

3 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan