Three Panels Contest For Hyderabad Gymkhana's Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad Gymkhana's annual elections are set to take place on February 24, 2024. Preparations have reached their peak as three panels have emerged to contest for victory this year.
According to details, the annual elections of Hyderabad Gymkhana will be held on February 24, 2024 under the supervision of Convener of the Election Committee, Major (Retired) Omar Farooq. Three groups, namely Progresso, Democrats, and Javed Junejo Panel, are in the fray. The preparations for the election are underway with great enthusiasm.
From the Democratic group, Dr. Agha Taj is the presidential candidate, while Tariq Bajari is in the field for the honorary secretary position.
From the Javed Junejo Panel, the presidential hopeful is Farhat Kamal, with Engr. Shahid Parvez Memon contending for the honorary secretary post.
As for the Progressive Panel, Dr. Shams Sheikh is running for the presidential position, and Dr. Hadi Bux Jatoi is contesting for the honorary secretary position.
All three panels are actively engaged in garnering support from the maximum number of voters. On the day of the election, the voting process will continue from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is pertinent to mention that Hyderabad Gymkhana has a total of 8371 registered permanent members.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI backed independent candidates submit affidavit of joining SIC7 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open Court17 minutes ago
-
Candidates for reserved seats of female, minority asked to submit election expenses by Feb 2117 minutes ago
-
Snowfall, road conjunctions affect tourism in Abbottabad27 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall disrupts communication links and block roads in Abbottabad and Mansehra27 minutes ago
-
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal37 minutes ago
-
Aneeq Ahmed stresses national harmony , positivity37 minutes ago
-
Two held with 2kg Hashish, illegal weapon47 minutes ago
-
Int’l training workshop on “Electric Mobility for ECO Member Countries” to be held in China47 minutes ago
-
Residents oppose setting up police station in housing society1 hour ago
-
WASA to lodge FIRs against defaulters: MD1 hour ago
-
Child, woman die, three injured as roof collapses1 hour ago