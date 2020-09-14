UrduPoint.com
Three Papers Laid In National Assembly

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:34 PM

Three papers laid in National Assembly

Three papers including the Second and Third Quarterly Reports of the Board of Directors of State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan's Economy for the year 2019-20, the Annual Report of Pakistan Information Commission for the year 2018-19 and the Annual Reports of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the year 2017, 2018-19 and 2019-20 were laid before the National Assembly on Monday

Advisor to the PM Dr Babar Awan laid second and third quarterly reports of SBP on the state of Pakistan's Economy and the Annual Report of Pakistan Information Commission as required by section 19(2)(c) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 in the House.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza laid the annual reports of the CCI for the year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 as required by clause (4) of Article 153 of the Constitution in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Chairman Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Salahuddin Ayubi presented the report of the committee on the bill to amend the Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997 [The Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House.

