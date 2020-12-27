UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Parking Plazas To Be Constructed In Commercial Hubs Of City: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 01:00 PM

Three parking plazas to be constructed in commercial hubs of city: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The administration would construct three state of the art parking cum commercial plazas in commercial areas of the city said Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Mehmood.

He said, the projects would be constructed on public-private partnership (PPP) mode while three more stories would be constructed on RDA parking plaza.

He informed that the parking plazas would help address traffic congestion problems in commercial hubs of the town.

He said, the seven-story plazas having state of the art computerized parking system facility and mosques would be constructed in Banni Market, old Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation office site and Commercial market area.

Dedicated parking space would also be available in these projects for disabled persons, he added.

He said, the administration has also planned to construct shops, hotels and godowns in commercial parking plazas with an aim to get maximum revenue from the space.

The projects would be completed within two years period and would be run on PPP model, he added.

The commissioner informed that maps of the plazas, financial models and construction cost estimates had been finalized and soon an investor conference would be held.

He said, the rooftops of the plazas would also be utilized for commercial purposes and food courts, hotels and cinemas would be established atop of plazas.

The Commissioner said, the administration was well aware of the difficulties being faced by the citizens due to traffic mess, adding, the district administration was making efforts for construction of parking plazas to resolve traffic issues on city roads.

Rawalpindi is one of the biggest cities of the country and due to urbanization, traffic load on the city roads was increasing day by day, he said.

Related Topics

Traffic Rawalpindi SITE Market From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

50 minutes ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

2 hours ago

Brazil registers 307 coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

3 hours ago

Germany reports 13,755 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 27, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.