Three parking plazas to be constructed in commercial hubs of city: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The administration would construct three state of the art parking cum commercial plazas in commercial areas of the city said Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Mehmood.

He said, the projects would be constructed on public-private partnership (PPP) mode while three more stories would be constructed on RDA parking plaza.

He informed that the parking plazas would help address traffic congestion problems in commercial hubs of the town.

He said, the seven-story plazas having state of the art computerized parking system facility and mosques would be constructed in Banni Market, old Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation office site and Commercial market area.

Dedicated parking space would also be available in these projects for disabled persons, he added.

He said, the administration has also planned to construct shops, hotels and godowns in commercial parking plazas with an aim to get maximum revenue from the space.

The projects would be completed within two years period and would be run on PPP model, he added.

The commissioner informed that maps of the plazas, financial models and construction cost estimates had been finalized and soon an investor conference would be held.

He said, the rooftops of the plazas would also be utilized for commercial purposes and food courts, hotels and cinemas would be established atop of plazas.

The Commissioner said, the administration was well aware of the difficulties being faced by the citizens due to traffic mess, adding, the district administration was making efforts for construction of parking plazas to resolve traffic issues on city roads.

Rawalpindi is one of the biggest cities of the country and due to urbanization, traffic load on the city roads was increasing day by day, he said.