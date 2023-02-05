UrduPoint.com

Three Passengers Die, 12 Receives Injuries In Road Mishap At Motorway

Published February 05, 2023

Three passengers die, 12 receives injuries in road mishap at Motorway

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Three passengers died while others 12 sustained injuries as a vehicle collided with a divider at M-4 (Motorway) near Sham Kot, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the van was heading to Alipur from Hafizabad.

The deceased passengers namely Allah Dittah, Sabir and Khalid, residents of Hafizabad. However, Ali, Rehan, Amjid, Asma Bibi, Daud, Abdul Akash, Yameen, Yaseen, Shehzad (driver), Ramzan, Umair, Owais, and Abu Bakar sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

