Three Passengers Hurt As Bus Overturned

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Three passengers hurt as bus overturned

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At least three people sustained injuries as passenger bus turned turtle after it's tyre burst near M4 Motorway Abdul Hakeem on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was going to Peshawar from Multan when suddenly it's tyre burst and it overturned near M4 Motorway Abdul Hakeem to towards Shorkot.

As a result, three persons sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to people on the spot and shifted one injured to rural health center.

APP/qbs-sak

1440 hrs

