Three Passers-by Killed In Firing Between Two Rival Groups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Three passers-by killed in firing between two rival groups

Three passers-by were killed while three others sustained injuries during an exchange of firing between two groups over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Airport police station, here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Three passers-by were killed while three others sustained injuries during an exchange of firing between two groups over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Airport police station, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the exchange of firing occurred between two groups over old enmity in village Majran-Kalan. As a result, three passers-by - Baqir (50), Afzal (40), Saim (20) - died while Siddique (20), Azan (15) and Sarim (19) received injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital, and handed over the bodies to police.

Police have started investigation into the incident.

