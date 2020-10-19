UrduPoint.com
Three Patient Die Of COVID-19 At Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Three more patients were died of coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 172 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Safdar Hussain (70), Muhammad Hussain (50) And Syed Massam Hussain (33) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Safdar and Massam belonged to Multan while M Hussain hailed from Lodhran, he informed.

Twenty eight patients were tested positive for corona while seven out of total 56 cases were critical, he added.

